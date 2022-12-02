Indiana's governor admitted to hospital after pneumonia diagnosis

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
A statement shared to the governor's Twitter account disclosed the news on Friday.
The statement shared by the governor's office says that Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had the flu.
It was during that hospital visit that Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."
The statement goes on to say that the governor is responding well to treatment.
No other details have been released at this time.
December 2, 2022