...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Indiana's governor admitted to hospital after pneumonia diagnosis

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

A statement shared to the governor's Twitter account disclosed the news on Friday.

The statement shared by the governor's office says that Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday thinking he had the flu.

It was during that  hospital visit that Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

The statement goes on to say that the governor is responding well to treatment.

No other details have been released at this time.

