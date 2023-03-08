Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff for fallen Vanderburgh County deputy

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Vanderburgh County on Thursday in honor of Deputy Asson Hacker.
Businesses and residents around Vanderburgh County are asked to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Hacker's passing earlier in March, and said that he had died at the young age of 33 after falling ill while participating in training. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.
Deputy Hacker's funeral is scheduled to take place Thursday morning, with an escort detail provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department from Boone Funeral Home to Christian Fellowship Church.
You can see a map of the procession route and a full schedule of the Thursday here.