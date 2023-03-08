 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon...J.T. Myers Dam...Shawneetown...
Olmsted Dam...and Cairo.

.River levels have crested or will crest along the Ohio River over
the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end on all points
by early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff for fallen Vanderburgh County deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
Flags at half-staff in Evansville

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Vanderburgh County on Thursday in honor of Deputy Asson Hacker.

Businesses and residents around Vanderburgh County are asked to lower their flags to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Hacker's passing earlier in March, and said that he had died at the young age of 33 after falling ill while participating in training. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Deputy Hacker's funeral is scheduled to take place Thursday morning, with an escort detail provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the Evansville Police Department from Boone Funeral Home to Christian Fellowship Church.

You can see a map of the procession route and a full schedule of the Thursday here.

