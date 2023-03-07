Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of state trooper struck and killed by driver

Indiana's governor is directing flags around the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen state trooper.

On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in the state to honor and remember Master Trooper James R. Bailey of the Indiana State Police.

Master Trooper Bailey was reportedly struck and killed by a driver who was fleeing police on I-69 near Fort Wayne on Friday.

Gov. Holcomb says that flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 11.

Businesses and residents in Indiana are being asked to participate.