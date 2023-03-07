 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of state trooper struck and killed by driver

  • Updated
  • 0
Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was struck and killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3

Indiana's governor is directing flags around the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of a fallen state trooper.

On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in the state to honor and remember Master Trooper James R. Bailey of the Indiana State Police.

Master Trooper Bailey was reportedly struck and killed by a driver who was fleeing police on I-69 near Fort Wayne on Friday.

Gov. Holcomb says that flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 11.

Businesses and residents in Indiana are being asked to participate.

