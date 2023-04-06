Indiana's governor writes letter to president requesting tornado relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WEVV) — Indiana's governor says he's working to get immediate relief for Hoosiers affected by recent storms and tornados.

Governor Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he had sent a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for tornado relief.

“I’ve taken prompt action to ensure Hoosiers can rebuild their roots here in Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Due to the severity and magnitude of this disaster, I have requested FEMA expedite our request for federal assistance while we continue to respond to the communities affected.”

In his letter to the president, Gov. Holcomb requested an expedited major disaster declaration for federal assistance.

The governor's office says preliminary investigations revealed that five died, 34 Hoosiers were injured, 165 buildings were destroyed with more than 150 majorly damaged, with power outages around the state leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark.

If approved, individual assistance programs could provide grants for temporary housing disaster assistance and unlock other resources to help individuals and Hoosier business owners. If public assistance is approved, federal funds may reimburse state and local response agencies for qualifying activities, such as emergency protective measures, debris removal, road repairs and some personnel costs.

You can see the letter from Gov. Holcomb below.