Indiana's newest Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana's next Safe Haven Baby Box is coming to one Tri-State community.
The state's newest baby box is located at the West End Fire Station, in the city of Washington.
There will be a ceremony to bless the baby box on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend the blessing ceremony to learn more about the Safe Haven Baby Box.
After Wednesday's ceremony, the box will be available 24/7 as safe, anonymous way for mothers to surrender an infant.
This Baby Box marks the 106th location in Indiana and the 163rd Baby Box location in the nation.
The West End Fire Station is located at 1002 West Walnut St. in Washington.