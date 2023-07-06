 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana's oldest living veteran celebrates 107th birthday in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
WWII Veteran Thurman Carnal

WWII veteran Thurman Carnal celebrated his 107th birthday on Thursday

Thurman Carnal celebrated a milestone birthday in Evansville on Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana's oldest-living veteran celebrated a birthday on Thursday.

Thurman Carnal turned 107, and his birthday was celebrated right here in Evansville on Thursday.

A birthday party was held for Carnal at The Terrace At Solarbron senior living community.

Thurman's birthday cake

Carnal served during World War II, coming to Normandy six days after D-Day on the USS Mary. During his service, Carnal was a truck driver for medics.

Dozens of people showed up to attend Carnal's birthday celebration, including Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.  The Rolling Thunder also arrived, and presented him with an American flag and pin.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you