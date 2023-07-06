Indiana's oldest living veteran celebrates 107th birthday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Indiana's oldest-living veteran celebrated a birthday on Thursday.
Thurman Carnal turned 107, and his birthday was celebrated right here in Evansville on Thursday.
A birthday party was held for Carnal at The Terrace At Solarbron senior living community.
Carnal served during World War II, coming to Normandy six days after D-Day on the USS Mary. During his service, Carnal was a truck driver for medics.
Dozens of people showed up to attend Carnal's birthday celebration, including Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. The Rolling Thunder also arrived, and presented him with an American flag and pin.