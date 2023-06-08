 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles (PM 2.5)
in the air for Thursday and Friday for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

INDOT breaks ground on new Black River Welcome Center in Posey County

  • Updated
  • 0
INDOT breaks ground on new Black River Welcome Center in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation broke ground on a large project in Posey County on Thursday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the reconstruction of the Black River Welcome Center.

The $39.9 million project will reconstruct the Black River Welcome Center located near MM 7 on I-64 eastbound in Posey County.

The new welcome center will feature design elements and interactive exhibits that highlight southern Indiana as well as the boyhood home of President Abraham Lincoln. Visitors will be able to enjoy a children’s play area, adult recreation area, a walking path and a dog park.

"This new facility will give visitors a place to rest, recharge and learn more about the local history in southern Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "The goal is to give visitors a safe environment to take a break and also learn more about what the state of Indiana has to offer.”

Garmong Construction Services of Terre Haute is the prime contractor on the reconstruction project.

The existing welcome center closed on Thursday, June 1.

The new facility is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you