INDOT breaks ground on new Black River Welcome Center in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation broke ground on a large project in Posey County on Thursday.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning for the reconstruction of the Black River Welcome Center.
The $39.9 million project will reconstruct the Black River Welcome Center located near MM 7 on I-64 eastbound in Posey County.
The new welcome center will feature design elements and interactive exhibits that highlight southern Indiana as well as the boyhood home of President Abraham Lincoln. Visitors will be able to enjoy a children’s play area, adult recreation area, a walking path and a dog park.
"This new facility will give visitors a place to rest, recharge and learn more about the local history in southern Indiana," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. "The goal is to give visitors a safe environment to take a break and also learn more about what the state of Indiana has to offer.”
Garmong Construction Services of Terre Haute is the prime contractor on the reconstruction project.
The existing welcome center closed on Thursday, June 1.
The new facility is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.