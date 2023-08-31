INDOT planning ramp closure for SR 66 to I-69

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is planning a ramp closure in Warrick County.
INDOT says crews will close the northbound on ramp to I-69 from State Road 66 westbound in Warrick County beginning on Sept. 11.
Officials say the closure is part of Phase One of an intersection improvement project at SR 66 and Epworth Road.
The closure will allow crews to perform pavement reconstruction on the ramp. Draining structure installation will also be performed.
The project is expected to take about a month to complete. In the meantime, the detour for the project is I-69 southbound ramp to State Road 66 eastbound ramp to I-69 northbound.