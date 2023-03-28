Injuries reported after crash on Lloyd Expressway in western Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were busy clearing the scene of a crash in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday afternoon.
Around noon on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies and other first responders were at the scene of the crash at the Lloyd Expressway and Schutte Road.
VCSO said the road would be blocked while crews cleaned up, and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Injuries were reported in the crash, but the extent of the injuries wasn't clear.
