Investigators begin sifting through debris at warehouse fire

Now that smoke and flames are finally gone, the federal investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire can begin.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) are on scene working to learn more about the blaze that began at the former furniture factory on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
The intense inferno wiped out a building that spanned two city blocks, and according to firefighters, was more than 260,000 square feet of warehouse space reduced to rubble.
As of Wednesday, feds have started sifting through the ashes to look for clues.
Crews had an excavator on site sorting through debris, causing some hot spots to rekindle.
Officials say the ATF is doing a preliminary site survey on Wednesday. Members of the NRT were walking around the site taking photos and videos.
They were also using drones to create a map of the area.
We’re told this process happens before the actual investigation to make sure the scene is safe for investigators to enter.
Officials say there will be several different types of specialists with the ATF assisting in the investigation.
“Those specialists are people like different engineers, chemical engineers, chemists, electrical engineers, fire specialists [in order] to look for the origin and the overall cause of the fire,” says Division Chief Mike Larson with the Evansville Fire Department.
Officials say the investigation could be lengthy, as the ATF is in no rush.
After surveying today, officials say they’re hoping to get into the debris on Thursday and start looking for answers.