Investigators looking into cause of deadly fire in Daviess County, Indiana

Investigators are looking to determine the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in Washington, Indiana.
In an announcement made Wednesday, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office said it was investigation the fire, which took the life of 45-year-old Brandee Mumma. They say her preliminary cause of death is smoke inhalation.
Officials say the fire happened back on Feb. 17, in a former tavern known as "The Hideaway" that had recently been converter into an apartment.
While Mumma's life was lost in the fire, the state fire marshal's office says two other adults and a young child were able to escape apartments on the second floor of the building.
Firefighters found Mumma in a main-level apartment, where the fire originated.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name. Callers can remain anonymous.