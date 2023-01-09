Investigators say massive Evansville warehouse fire was caused by electrical accident

Investigators have released new information on a massive warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street.

According to a news release sent out Monday, authorities have determined the warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident.

The news release says the investigation concluded over the weekend, with an out-briefing conducted Monday morning. We're told the ATF's National Response Team reached its conclusion "after an extensive examination of the fire scene during the past week."

The fire on North Garvin Street broke out on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31.

Multiple departments had to assist due to the size of the blaze, with work to resolve the situation continuing for days.

The Evansville Fire Department, Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Evansville Police Department, and the ATF were among the agencies that assisted with the investigation.

No other details were released.