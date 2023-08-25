 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Isaiah 117 House hosting annual golf tournament to benefit local locations

  • Updated
  • 0
golf ball generic mgn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — A national nonprofit organization that works to benefit kids awaiting foster care placement will be hosting a sporting event to benefit two of its local locations.

Isaiah 117 House will be hosting its annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, to benefit its locations in Spencer County and Perry County.

The tournament will take place at Christmas Lake Golf Club, located at 1182 Club House Rd. in Santa Claus.

The event, a four-person scramble, will include lunch from Mama T's Italian Steak House and will have several opportunities to win prizes, including a $10,000 for a hole-in-one. Every participant will also receive free Titleist logo gear as part of their entry fee.

Registration will begin at 11:30 with lunch served at 12 and a shotgun start at 1:00. All times are Central Standard time. To register a team, or to become a sponsor, visit  www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Spencer-Perry County.

The event also has 5 sponsorship levels available – Title, Advocate, Partner, Team, and Hole sponsorships. Each sponsorship level includes marketing benefits, and some include the benefit of multiple teams in the event.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you