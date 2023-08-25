Isaiah 117 House hosting annual golf tournament to benefit local locations

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEVV) — A national nonprofit organization that works to benefit kids awaiting foster care placement will be hosting a sporting event to benefit two of its local locations.
Isaiah 117 House will be hosting its annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, to benefit its locations in Spencer County and Perry County.
The tournament will take place at Christmas Lake Golf Club, located at 1182 Club House Rd. in Santa Claus.
The event, a four-person scramble, will include lunch from Mama T's Italian Steak House and will have several opportunities to win prizes, including a $10,000 for a hole-in-one. Every participant will also receive free Titleist logo gear as part of their entry fee.
Registration will begin at 11:30 with lunch served at 12 and a shotgun start at 1:00. All times are Central Standard time. To register a team, or to become a sponsor, visit www.isaiah117house.com/golf and choose Spencer-Perry County.
The event also has 5 sponsorship levels available – Title, Advocate, Partner, Team, and Hole sponsorships. Each sponsorship level includes marketing benefits, and some include the benefit of multiple teams in the event.