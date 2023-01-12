ISP: Overnight chase ends with three arrests

Three people are facing a list of charges after an overnight chase through Knox and Gibson counties.
Indiana State Police say they spotted a speeding vehicle Thursday morning on U.S. 41 near Decker.
We're told the vehicle was going 79 miles-per-hour in the 60 miles-per-hour zone.
Once stopped, ISP says the driver was identified as 20-year-old Brianna Ransom of Chicago.
Three other passengers were also inside the vehicle.
Indiana State Police say a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected inside.
ISP says when the front passenger was asked to step out of the car, the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
We're told an object was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle, striking the shoulder and sparking from the impact before landing in the grass.
The driver continued South, traveling more than 100 miles-per-hour.
Authorities say they deployed stop sticks in Gibson County, near County Road 350 North, causing the vehicle to stop.
ISP says a Glock .45 caliber handgun reported stolen out of Chicago was found.
The driver, Brianna Ransom, and two passengers, 20-year-old Tyger Steen of Chicago, and Dvontre Watkins were arrested.
Charges include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an altered serial number on a firearm, and interfering with a criminal investigation.