It's been 8 months since Andi Wagner was reported missing and her family is still searching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's been 8 heartbreaking month's since Andi Wagner's mother Elane Garcia and her sister Alix Wagner last saw or talked to her as she was reported missing on August 6 2022.
"She's my daughter, her sister, she's loved," said Garcia. "It's been hard, it's been like a roller coaster."
According to Garcia, she believes the detectives leading her case have made some progress as they've received a few updates regarding her whereabouts but nothing has been set in stone.
Garcia wants to make sure Andi continues to get coverage until she is found.
"We're afraid, they're going to let her case go cold. Especially if we stop you know putting her name out that she's still missing," said Alix. "They're for sure going to forget about it."
Until the day she returns, Andi's mother and sister have taken steps to do research themselves hoping to find her whereabouts, because every day without her feels like eternity.
"Keep her posted. That's what we do, keep sharing because if we stop their going to stop and it's going to go cold and we're never going to know what happened to her," said Garcia.
Andi is 5'6, 115 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange tank top and jeans. She's also known to visit the Oakland City area.
If you any information you are encouraged to reach out to the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.
Andi's family is asking the public to be on the lookout for her.