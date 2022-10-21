 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Ivy Tech Evansville holding several Halloween events

  • 0
Ivy Tech

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say they're planning to hold several Halloween events.

The College is inviting the public to join them for two family-friend events, ahead of and on Halloween.

The annual "Carnival of Fear …not really!" Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Koch Student Center at Ivy Tech. Anyone attending that event should enter through Entrance C, off Colonial Avenue parking lot.

The Halloween party will provide a host of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, games, face painting, a magician, carnival games, and free Trick or Treating and popcorn. It's sponsored by the Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board.

Then on Monday, Oct. 31, the college will hold a free trick-or-treating event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., offered by employees in the administrative offices of the college.

Families looking to attend the trick-or-treat event should enter through Entrance A. The festivities begin up the spiral staircase at the Chancellor’s Suite, and continue throughout the building.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you