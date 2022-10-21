Ivy Tech Evansville holding several Halloween events

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say they're planning to hold several Halloween events.
The College is inviting the public to join them for two family-friend events, ahead of and on Halloween.
The annual "Carnival of Fear …not really!" Halloween party will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Koch Student Center at Ivy Tech. Anyone attending that event should enter through Entrance C, off Colonial Avenue parking lot.
The Halloween party will provide a host of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, games, face painting, a magician, carnival games, and free Trick or Treating and popcorn. It's sponsored by the Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board.
Then on Monday, Oct. 31, the college will hold a free trick-or-treating event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., offered by employees in the administrative offices of the college.
Families looking to attend the trick-or-treat event should enter through Entrance A. The festivities begin up the spiral staircase at the Chancellor’s Suite, and continue throughout the building.