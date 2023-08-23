Jagoe Homes planning new community on Evansville's northeast side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new community of homes is in the works on the northeast side of Evansville.
Jagoe Homes announced its plans to create the new "Goldfinch Cove" community.
The company says the community will offer "the luxury of tranquil living with a sense of suburban life."
It will be located in the North High School District, with shopping, restaurants, and the Evansville Regional Airport nearby.
The Goldfinch Cove community will be located off of North Green River Road, north of Huebner Lane.
With Highway 57 and I-69 nearby, the community will also have easy access to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area, and several parks.
Prospective realtors and homebuyers interested in the new community can sign up for email alerts on JagoeHomes.com to stay informed on pricing, available home sites, and updates on the project's progress.