 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jagoe Homes planning new community on Evansville's northeast side

  • Updated
  • 0
home construction generic file photo mgn

file photo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new community of homes is in the works on the northeast side of Evansville.

Jagoe Homes announced its plans to create the new "Goldfinch Cove" community.

The company says the community will offer "the luxury of tranquil living with a sense of suburban life." 

It will be located in the North High School District, with shopping, restaurants, and the Evansville Regional Airport nearby.

The Goldfinch Cove community will be located off of North Green River Road, north of Huebner Lane.

With Highway 57 and I-69 nearby, the community will also have easy access to the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area, and several parks.

Prospective realtors and homebuyers interested in the new community can sign up for email alerts on JagoeHomes.com to stay informed on pricing, available home sites, and updates on the project's progress.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you