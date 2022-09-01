Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers.
PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply.
The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the Posey County Sheriff's Office app by visiting the "Join Our Team" tab and selecting "Corrections Officer."
PCSO says the position is full-time, and that it offers benefits with starting pay a $38,010 per year ($17.40 per hour).