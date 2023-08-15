Japanese grocery and gift shop no longer opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A new Japanese grocery store and gift shop that was supposed to open in Evansville has cancelled plans to do so.
The owners of Kitsune Mart Japanese Grocery & Gift Shop announced the news on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness we announce that Kitsune Mart will not be opening," the statement from Kitsune Mart says. "We know a Japanese Grocery Store is a very missed and very wanted staple of the Evansville food scene and hope someone else may someday be able to bring that concept to life."
The statement from Kitsune Mart cites health issues as the reason for calling off the store's opening.
The new store would have been located on East Virginia Street.