Jasper man accused of crashing into utility pole while driving under the influence

Police say a Jasper, Indiana man is facing several DUI charges after crashing into a utility pole while over twice the legal limit.
The Jasper Police Department says officers were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they identified the driver as 62-year-old Kurt Beis of Jasper, and determined that he was under the influence.
Police say Bies was taken to the hospital, and that a chemical test showed a blood alcohol level of .178, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Bies was booked into the Dubois County Jail on multiple DUI charges.