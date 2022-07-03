 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jasper man accused of crashing into utility pole while driving under the influence

  • 0
Kurt Beis, 62, of Jasper (Dubois County Jail photo)

Kurt Beis, 62, of Jasper (Dubois County Jail photo)

Police say a Jasper, Indiana man is facing several DUI charges after crashing into a utility pole while over twice the legal limit.

The Jasper Police Department says officers were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they say they identified the driver as 62-year-old Kurt Beis of Jasper, and determined that he was under the influence.

Police say Bies was taken to the hospital, and that a chemical test showed a blood alcohol level of .178, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Bies was booked into the Dubois County Jail on multiple DUI charges.

Recommended for you