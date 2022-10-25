Jasper man hurt in head-on crash

A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning.
The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
JPD says 39-year-old Enrique Sandoval was driving down 3rd Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit another driver head-on.
Police say Sandoval was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and that he's also being charged for driving without ever receiving a license.
According to JPD, the other driver involved in the wreck wasn't injured.