Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky, southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Jasper man hurt in head-on crash

  Updated
  • 0
crash graphic

A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

JPD says 39-year-old Enrique Sandoval was driving down 3rd Avenue when he crossed the center line and hit another driver head-on.

Police say Sandoval was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and that he's also being charged for driving without ever receiving a license.

According to JPD, the other driver involved in the wreck wasn't injured.

