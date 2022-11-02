Jasper officials announce initiative to bring new visitors to the city

City officials in Jasper, Indiana, say they've launched a new tourism initiative.
The City announced the new initiative on Wednesday and said it was a "multi-faceted outreach program" to bring leisure travel visitors the the city.
In its announcement, the City says its priority was creating a brand - and after in-depth consumer and industry research was compiled, "Explore Jasper Indiana" was established.
A new logo/icon plus a new website have also been launched alongside the new brand. The website can be viewed at explorejasperin.com, with new social media pages also on Facebook and Instagram.
“Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to "Explore Jasper Indiana," so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community," says Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide.
The City says it contracted with AXIOM of Evansville for their services in marketing, creative, media, and management of the program.