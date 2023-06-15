Jasper Police Department Officer gets promoted to Sergeant

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — An Officer with the Jasper Police Department received an honorable promotion.
Officer Brent Duncan was promoted to the position of Sergeant, according to JPD officials.
Duncan was among eight candidates for the position.
The Jasper Board of Public Works & Safety appointed Duncan to the position, and Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide indicated the process was rigorous.
“We interviewed eight current officers for sergeant and each of them displayed qualities of leadership," says Mayor Vonderheide. "It says a lot about the future of the Jasper Police Department as well as the community that we have such high level of patrol officers.”
Sgt. Duncan has served with JPD as a patrolman since 2015. Additionally, he is a Physical Tactics Instructor, Field Training Officer, and a K9 Handler for his partner Mack.
Duncan is also a member of the local Fraternal Order of Police and has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from USI.