Jasper Police Department warns of increase in counterfeit bills

Authorities in Jasper, Indiana, are warning the public of an increase in counterfeit cash.
The Jasper Police Department issued the warning on Monday, and said that the amount of fake money in the community had increased over the past year.
Police are encouraging the public to take a closer look at bills that don't seem right.
Here are a few things you can look for when trying to spot counterfeit money:
- Incorrect or uneven borders
- Incorrect size
- Same serial number on multiple bills
- Chinese or other foreign marking on the bill
- Bills labeled “Motion Picture Money”
- Look for the security strip by holding the bill up to a light source.
- Currency Marking Pens- The US Treasury prints money on linen paper. Most counterfeiters use wood-based paper. These pens will determine the paper type.
The police department says there are other more complex ways to detect a counterfeit bill, but these are some of the best ones to detect a fake bill when you are in a hurry.