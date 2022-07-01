Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot returning in 2022

The Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot is making a comeback in 2022.

Organizers of the Jasper Strassenfest on Friday announced details on the return of the festival's half-pot.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Jasper Chamber Office now, with additional ticket booths set to open on July 7 and July 9. Once the Jasper Strassenfest starts on Aug. 4, tickets booths will move to the site of the festival.

Until the festival itself begins, half-pot tickets will be available for purchase at the following locations and times:

Jasper Chamber Office (302 W 6th St.)

During normal business hours through August 8th

Southgate Shopping Center Booth in Jasper

Starting July 7th: Thursdays & Fridays from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday & Sundays from 8 p.m. – 2 p.m.



Northside Booth (In front of Ruler Foods)

Starting July 9th: Saturdays from 11 p.m. - 2 p.m.



Different ticket options are available for purchase (cash only): 1 for $5, 3 for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40, and 150 for $100.

In 2021, the Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot reached just over $140,000 total. A lucky Evansville couple claimed their $70,000 prize after purchasing the winning ticket.

Even if you don't win the half-pot, organizers say the money will go towards a good cause. Each ticket purchase will help benefit local students with one year full-ride scholarships to Vincennes University Jasper.

After starting on Aug. 4, the Jasper Strassenfest will continue through Aug. 10.

Once the Strassenfest ends, the half-pot drawing will take place on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. Organizers say you won't need to be present for the drawing to win.

For more information on the Jasper Strassenfest and the half-pot, visit jasperstrassenfest.org.