Jerry Schreiber remembered as local golf legend, mentor, and friend after passing away at age 86

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man being remembered as a friend and mentor to many passed away this week.
The obituary for Gerald L. "Jerry" Schreiber says he passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, April 19.
Schreiber's known as a legend among local golfers, having been named champion of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament nine times and being inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame in 1982. He was quoted in an interview with Golfweek, saying, “It’s nice to win tournaments, but it’s just the people that I have met and still have contact with. That’s what golf’s all about.”
Schreiber graduated from Central High School in 1954 and would also go on to serve in the US Navy, before beginning as a journeyman at N.M. Bunge Masonry in Evansville. He would then serve as President and Chairman from 1975 until his retirement in 1996, passing the reins of the family business to daughter, Tammy Evans, son, Troy Schreiber, and son-in-law, Bill Evans.
You can see Schreiber's full obituary at dignitymemorial.com.