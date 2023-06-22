Judge rules in favor of UE in lawsuit with former coach Walter McCarty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A judge has issued a ruling in a lawsuit involving the University of Evansville and former men's basketball coach Walter McCarty.
A final judgement was issued Wednesday, siding with UE in the case.
According to the judgement, UE won't have to pay anything to McCarty, and the case is closed.
McCarty had sued the University and claimed he was owed at least $75,000, accusing the University of breaching its agreement with him by not paying him for services.
McCarty was fired back in January of 2020 after being accused of violating the University's Title IX policy.
You can see the ruling here.