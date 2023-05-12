June 'Zoo Brew' event brings adult fun to Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A 21-and-up event is returning to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville.
The zoo's popular Zoo Brew event is returning on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m.
Guests 21 and over are invited to the zoo for the after-hours event, which features tastings of wine and craft beers, plus food trucks, live music, large-scale yard games, arcade games thanks to Arcademie, and hangout areas.
New for this year's Zoo Brew: Excursions. Organizers say you can purchase an add-on excursion that includes an exclusive alcoholic shot with a penguin feeding and/or a one of a kind spirit trail tasting through Amazonia.
The zoo says that tickets for the event are limited, and that the add-on excursions are expected to sell out even faster.
"Take a ride on the wildlife carousel or ride the party tram," Mesker Park Zoo says. "This years event will be more intimate and there will be a limited number tickets. You do not want to miss this sell out event!"
Tickets for the event are $45 each. To buy tickets, visit the zoo's website at meskerparkzoo.com/event/the-new-zoo-brew.