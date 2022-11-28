Jury trial begins for Evansville woman linked to a 2021 murder and rape case

The jury trial for an Evansville woman begins today, stemming from a bizarre 2021 rape and murder investigation.
Heidi Carter was accused of murder and other crimes after Evansville place say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
According to investigators, Hammond came home to find his girlfriend with the couple before killing the man, and sexually assaulting the woman. All while police say, Carter held the tortured couple at gun point.
Hammond was later killed by police when he came out of the home with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand.
The murder charges against Carter were dropped ahead of her trial, but she still faces charges of rape and criminal confinement.
14 jurors were selected at Carter's trial on Monday.
44News Reporter Ben Laufer is in the courtroom, and will have the details tonight on 44News.