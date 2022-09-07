Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect

A murder suspect in Evansville, Indiana won't go to trial until 2023.

Court records show 37-year-old Jerrme D. Cartwright will go on trial on Feb. 6, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Cartwright was originally scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 12, 2022.

Back in March, police said Cartwright was being charged with murder as a suspect in the shooting death of Keson Hensley.

EPD said that Cartwright was already in the Vanderburgh County Jail for an unrelated charge when he was charged with murder in Hensley's death.