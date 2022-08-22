 Skip to main content
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect

  • Updated
Jazmynn Brown via Vanderburgh County Jail

Jazmynn Brown (Vanderburgh County Jail)

The jury trial for an Evansville woman accused of murder has been rescheduled.

Back in October 2021, 23-year-old Jazmynn Brown was one of several people arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman.

Brown's jury trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 22.

Court records show Brown's jury trial has been rescheduled for Feb. 27, 2023.

The child's mother, Makaylee Opperman, was also charged with murder in connection to the child's death.

Makaylee is currently scheduled for a Jury Trial on Oct. 31.

