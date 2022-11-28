Jury trial set to begin for an Evansville woman linked to a 2021 murder and rape case

The jury trial for an Evansville woman begins today, stemming from a bizarre 2021 rape and murder investigation.
Heidi Carter is accused of murder and other crimes after Evansville place say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
According to investigators, Hammond came home to find his girlfriend with the couple before killing the man, and sexually assaulting the woman.
All while police say, Carter held the tortured couple at gun point.
Hammond was later killed by police when he came out of the home with a weapon in his hand.
Carter's trial is scheduled to begin at 8:00 A.M. this morning.