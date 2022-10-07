Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County

A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
When deputies arrived, they say they found a cargo van laying on its driver's side, and a small pickup truck with two people still inside that was heavily damaged.
DCSO says the investigation determined that the van was going west on SR 56 behind a semi that was hauling a trailer, when the van's driver veered to the left to avoid hitting the semi as it slowed down. They say the semi had started to slow down because a vehicle in front of it was trying to turn left.
The sheriff's office says the van went across the center line and hit the small pickup truck head-on.
DCSO says the driver of the van was uninjured, but that the man who was driving the pickup truck and a juvenile passenger were both flown to the hospital for critical injuries.
The sheriff's office says the juvenile died from their injuries at the hospital.
DCSO says drugs or alcohol aren't believed to be a factor in the crash.
West SR 56 was shut down for about an hour after the crash, but it has since reopened.
No other details have been released at this time.