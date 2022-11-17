Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say

A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.
The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it was accidental and self-inflicted.
According to police, the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
No other details are available right now, but you can stay with us on-air and online for any updates.