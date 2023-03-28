K9 cemetery seeks donations for new crosses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association is asking for donations for their K9 cemetery.
Officials say they are looking to raise money to help replace wood crosses that are deteriorating with a new, weather-resistant PVC style cross.
The crosses cost about $25 and the association hopes to have 60 made.
Each cross will have the K9's name and department laser- etched and filled with resin to withstand the elements.
Those interested in contributing to the cause can Venmo @SIPCA or PayPal sipcainc@yahoo.com.
Organizers ask donors note "K9 Crosses" when sending in money.
The Southern Indiana Police Canine provides food and medical care to retired K9's, but also all the four-legged heroes whose life has come to an end.