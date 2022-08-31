Kane Brown coming to the Ford Center in Evansville

Officials at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, announced a new concert date on Wednesday.
According to the Ford Center, Kane Brown will be performing in the River City in 2023 as part of his upcoming "Drunk or Dreaming Tour."
The concert in Evansville is currently scheduled for March 17, 2023 - the second date after the tour kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Dustin Lynch and LoCash will also be performing as special guests for the Kane Brown concert at the Ford Center.
For a full list of tour dates, visit tour.kanebrownmusic.com.