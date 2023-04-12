Kindergarten readiness camps being offered at more EVSC schools through expanded partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An expanded partnership between the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and United Way of Southwestern Indiana is brining kindergarten readiness camps to more EVSC schools.
The "K-Camp" program had already been offered at Caze, Lodge, and Evans Elementary Schools, but the expanded offering now add Delaware, Fairlawn, Lincoln, and Tekoppel to its list of sites.
K-Camp is designed to help kids who have had little or no preschool experience develop the skills needed to be ready to enter kindergarten in the fall. Licensed teachers use fun, engaging activities to help the students gain confidence and learn social-emotional skills like taking turns, sharing, and following directions.
Organizers say the programs are also used to boost literacy skills like reading, counting, and writing.
One parent spoke about their child's experience with the program and said, “KCamp has benefited him greatly. He’s got so many more organizational skills and he’s made so many new friends. His ‘want’ to learn has just shot through the roof. I would highly recommend it to anybody!”
The free, half-day program runs from June 5 - June 30, with breakfasts and lunches provided. Bus transportation is also available to and from camp, but students in need of transportation must be registered by May 15.
Interested families can visit unitedwayswi.org/k-camp to apply or call 812-421-7477.