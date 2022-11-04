Knox County man killed in crash on US 50

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Knox County, Indiana.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road.
KCSO says a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in the median of US 50 when it entered into the eastbound lane and path of another vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Andrea Brown of Washington.
The sheriff's office says the two vehicles collided, and that Horton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brown was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No other details were released.