...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Knox County man killed in crash on US 50

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Knox County, Indiana.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road.

KCSO says a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in the median of US 50 when it entered into the eastbound lane and path of another vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Andrea Brown of Washington.

The sheriff's office says the two vehicles collided, and that Horton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were released.

