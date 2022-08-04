 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship tickets are on sale

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Tickets for the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana, are officially on sale.

The event is four weeks away and will run from September 1st through September 4th.

Daily general admission tickets are $20, and weekly general admission tickets are $40.

The Tour Championship will offer two ticket packages for purchase. The first is the Michelob Ultra Fan Pass which is priced at $40 and ticket holders receive general admission access on the day of their choice as well as three complimentary beverages and a lunch combo from the Prime Time Pub concession area.

The other ticket package available is the GAF Trophy Club at #18 Green pass which gives the ticket holder daily access to a shared corporate hospitality suite located along #18 green in the middle of the tournament action. The all-inclusive pass covers admission to the grounds and into the GAF Trophy Suite, an all-you-can eat lunch and snack buffet plus a full open bar.

For more information on the tournament and ticket packages you can visit tourchampulf.com.