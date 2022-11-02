KSP: Woman's body discovered in Green River believed to be missing Evansville mother

Kentucky State Police say they have located a body of a deceased woman in the Green River near Livermore.
The McLean County Coroner does believe the body is that of Elza Kolle, an Evansville, Indiana mother who went missing after her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge last Saturday.
Kolle's son, who was with her during the crash, was found alone and soaking wet.
According to KSP, they believe Kolle walked off the bridge, down to the river, and entered the water with her son.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville.