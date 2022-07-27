Lane closure planned on US 41 at Lynch Road for railroad repairs

Drivers who travel north on Highway 41 in Evansville should prepare for delays at the intersection of Lynch Road starting Monday.
Starting Monday, Aug. 1, the Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will begin making emergency repairs on a railroad crossing at the intersection.
According to INDOT, the repairs will require one lane of northbound Highway 41 to be closed.
INDOT says the closure is expected to take less than a week. During the lane closure, the right turn lane from 41 onto Lynch will also be closed.
Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near work crews.