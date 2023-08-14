Lane restrictions and ramp closure planned on I-69 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — If you travel on I-69 in Vanderburgh County, you may be impacted by an upcoming ramp closure and lane restrictions.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says that on Aug. 21, crews will begin to restrict the southbound driving lanes of I-69 between Millersburg Road and Boonville New Harmony Road near Evansville.
INDOT says the lane restrictions will allow crews to perform concrete patching to the roadway. An 11-foot lane restriction will be in place while the work continues through Sept. 8.
Additionally, the northbound off-ramp from I-69 to Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed, as crews work to fully reconstruct the ramp. That portion of the project is expected to last through the end of September.
INDOT says the official detour for the ramp closure is I-69 to SR 57.
Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near crews.