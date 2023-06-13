 Skip to main content
Lane restrictions planned for I-69 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers who travel on I-69 in Gibson County should know about some upcoming lane restrictions.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to start the lane restrictions on Monday, June 19.

According to INDOT, crews will be restricting the north and south driving lanes of I-69 between SR 168 and SR 57.

The restrictions will allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations to six different bridges.

Driving lanes will be closed first on both north and southbound lanes of traffic at each location. Once work completes in the driving lanes, crews will a switch sides and passing lanes will close in both directions.

Each bridge project is expected to take two weeks to complete. All six projects are expected to be completed by mid July.

