Lane restrictions planned for SR 68 near Poseyville

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Lane restrictions will soon be in place on part of State Road 68 in Posey County.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says that starting on May 2, crews with WIN Energy will be restricting eastbound traffic on SR 68 near Poseyville.
INDOT says the restrictions will be in place to allow crews to frame and set utility poles along the road. After each pole is set, the lane restrictions will move east along with the work.
INDOT says the work is expected to last through the end of June, depending on weather.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and stay alert near crews as they work.