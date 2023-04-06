Lane restrictions planned for stretch of Diamond Avenue in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning lane restrictions on a stretch of Diamond Avenue in Evansville.
INDOT says that on or around April 14, crews will close the driving lanes of Diamond Avenue between North St. Joseph Avenue and Fulton Avenue.
The lane restrictions are to allow crews to perform bridge deck overlay operations.
INDOT says that passing lanes will stay open during the project, but that a 45 MPH speed limit will be in place in the work zone.
Work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.