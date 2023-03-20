Lane restrictions planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville

Drivers who travel on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville, Indiana should be aware of some upcoming lane restrictions.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says that starting on or around Monday, April 3, crews will restrict the east and west bound driving lanes of part of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
According to INDOT, the restrictions will be between Water Works road and the entrance and off ramps near Kentucky Avenue, allowing crews to perform roadway lighting work.
During the lane restrictions, a 50 mph work zone speed limit will be in place. Both lanes will also have a width restriction of 14 feet.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
Work is expected to last through the end of April.