Large boil advisory on Evansville's east side lifted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A large boil advisory that was in effect on the east side of Evansville has been lifted.
As we reported, the boil advisory had been in effect since Monday because of a water main break.
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said Wednesday morning that the advisory had been lifted.
The advisory had been affecting a large portion of the east side along Burkhardt Road.
According to EWSU, the advisory was lifted after water samples collected from the area showed no evidence of contamination.
For the latest boil advisory statuses around Evansville, you can check out EWSU's online boil advisory map by clicking here.