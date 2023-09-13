 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Large boil advisory on Evansville's east side lifted

  • Updated
  • 0
Burkhardt Road sign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A large boil advisory that was in effect on the east side of Evansville has been lifted.

As we reported, the boil advisory had been in effect since Monday because of a water main break.

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said Wednesday morning that the advisory had been lifted.

The advisory had been affecting a large portion of the east side along Burkhardt Road.

Lifted boil advisory

EWSU Boil Advisory Map shows large area on east side where advisory is now lifted

According to EWSU, the advisory was lifted after water samples collected from the area showed no evidence of contamination.

For the latest boil advisory statuses around Evansville, you can check out EWSU's online boil advisory map by clicking here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you