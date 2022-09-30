 Skip to main content
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

  • Updated
power pole power outage

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana.

According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage.

The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is 1:17 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy outage map as of 11:44 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30

At this time, it's unclear what caused the outage, but CenterPoint Energy said its crews were investigating in the area.

