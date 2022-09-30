Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana.
According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage.
The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is 1:17 p.m.
At this time, it's unclear what caused the outage, but CenterPoint Energy said its crews were investigating in the area.
#Evansville: 2,380+ customers without power near Washington Ave and Covert Ave. Crew enroute to determine cause and make repair. Check our Outage Map for restoration times in your area: https://t.co/uUP0X5CrAx— CNPAlerts Indiana (@CNPAlerts_IN) September 30, 2022