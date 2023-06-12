 Skip to main content
Laser Light Shows are returning to the Evansville Museum

Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Laser Light Shows will be returning to the Evansville Museum in late June, and officials say they'll be bigger than ever.

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, says it will be brining back its Laser Light Shows from June 23 through July 9.

This year's calendar will include nine laser light shows, each featuring multi-color laser light effects and animations projected onto a dome full of stars.

Family favorite show Laser Magic returns featuring laser imagery choreographed to the music of Blue Oyster Cult, Pink Floyd, Celine Dion, Africa, The B52’s and more. Evening laser light shows for teens and adults includes Laser Country, Queen, Michael Jackson, U2, Metallica, Zeppelin, The Beatles and Pink Floyd.

You can see a full schedule for the shows and purchase tickets online at emuseum.org/laser-light-shows.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of each show at the Evansville Museum.

You can find the museum at 411 SE Riverside Dr. in Evansville.

