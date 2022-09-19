Last electronics recycling day of 2022 happening in Evansville on Saturday

There's an electronics recycling day happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Saturday.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the electronics recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Civic Center parking lot at Southeast 9th Street and Walnut Street.
Acceptable items include TVs, computers, monitors, printers, hard drives, laptops, fax/scanners, cell phones, DVD players, digital cameras, and modems.
The city's website says that things like copy machines, microwaves, and appliances will not be accepted.
The event is intended for residents only, not businesses.
According to city officials, this is the last electronics recycling event scheduled to take place in 2022.